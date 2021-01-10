Snow days survive COVID-19

COVID-19 has put a damper on much excitement of the 2020 school year, but students have maintained the pure enjoyment that a snow day offers by playing safely outdoors.

Photo by Aidan Rogers '22

Aidan Rogers ’22, Paper Arts Editor
January 10, 2021