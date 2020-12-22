Westport prepares for holiday season with festive decorations

Downtown Westport fills the streets with holiday lights, wreaths and other cheerful decorations to celebrate the upcoming holidays. Outside Amis Trattoria, these decorations are wrapped around lamp posts and lights are hung along the sidewalk.

Photo by Hannah Ratcliffe ’22

Hannah Ratcliffe ’22, Staff Writer
December 22, 2020