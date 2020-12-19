Veda Healing Spa offers wellness to high school students

As anxiety builds with rising COVID-19 cases, Westport residents seek effective methods to redirect their heightened stress levels. While Veda Healing Spa opened earlier this year, founder Harpreet Kaur has recently modified her treatments to better accommodate clients’ unease and offers specialized treatments to encourage positivity.

“COVID-19 has been a very difficult time for everyone,” Kaur said. “I create an individualized treatment and healing session for each person […] and I always send out positive energy and prayers for things to improve.”

Unlike many other local businesses, Kaur has seen a significant increase of appointments after quarantine. The high demand is due to both her effective treatments and COVID-19 precautions. Kaur reports she has taken the necessary steps to ensure both she and her clients are safe during this time.

“I welcome the client with an N95 mask, gloves and protective shield and the client’s temperature is taken,” Kaur said. “The beds, floors, my mask and all equipment used are disinfectant with hospital-grade disinfectants and of course, the sheets are changed.”

Kaur is a licensed esthetician with over 20 years of experience. Her spa offers Ayurvedic based skin treatments and meditation sessions. Kaurs notes that recently her energy healing sessions have been the most popular among clients. According to Kaur, many clients report a significant shift in energy after their sessions and leave with a more positive mindset.

“Energy healing sessions are more requested than facials because it is a transformation process,” Kaur said. “It is breaking the pattern of negative or unwanted emotions and giving you the healing techniques to redirect your attention to the present.”

The spa has seen a significant rise in teenage clients during this time.

“I have had more than 10 high school students and they have scheduled energy healing sessions due to anxiety for exams and other stressors,” Kaur said. “It is really about redirecting their focus and teaching them tools to put their attention on what matters.”

Many Staples students in particular have also experienced a rise in stress level during this time and looked to Kaur’s treatments as a healthy way to manage anxiety.

“I’ve heard good things about the spa before and have always wanted to experience the spa’s unique techniques,” Merel Kanter ’22 said. “I have already scheduled a session and am hopeful it will help me to be calmer and change my mindset.”

Kaur shared that her ultimate objective is to encourage a healthy lifestyle through her innovative treatments.

“I opened Veda Healing Spa because I wanted to continue to spread a healing and positive touch as an esthetician and an energy healer,” Kaur said. “And to spread the knowledge of these powerful ayurvedic techniques is my goal.”