MoCA Westport spreads creativity with holiday art and wellness classes

MoCA Westport provides Art and Wellness classes this Thanksgiving, allowing for an enriching experience for the Westport community, while still following COVID-19 protocols.

The year 2020 has been a series of unexpected events. Many people have found themselves stressed due to the growing COVID-19 cases, school, work and ultimately, the unknown of what the future could hold. However, the MoCA (Museum of Contemporary Art) Westport, has aimed to inspire creativity during this hectic time.

Throughout Thanksgiving week, MoCA Westport offered art and wellness classes in order to enrich the Westport community, catering to a diverse range of interests and ages. They plan on continuing these classes during the upcoming holiday season.

“Introducing a week of Art & Wellness classes for school age students and adults during Thanksgiving Week 2020! We hope you will join us for a range of diverse workshops, focused on creativity and wellness,” MoCA Westport states on their website.

Some of the workshops included sculpture making, jewelry making, meditation and more, furthering MoCA Westport’s goal of enhancing the community even through the pandemic.

“We are fully operational and able to offer a place for the community to learn, work, and enjoy throughout the year,” Anne Greenberg, Director of Education at MoCA Westport, said.

The classes were held Monday-Friday, except for Thanksgiving day. Classes were split into age groups: kindergarten to grade two, grades three to six, highschoolers/adults and just adults. The classes required online registration and ranged from $40 to $85 dollars each session, with a discount for MoCA members.

“I think the classes are a great idea especially during these crazy times. The classes MoCA are offering would be engaging for my whole family because they have a wide range of cool options for every age,” Savannah Girling ’23 said.

This season was MoCA Westport’s first time holding these classes, but they look forward to holding more classes during the upcoming holidays and later years.

“We hope to offer an array of courses over holiday breaks and throughout the year for all ages,” Greenberg said. “We will be launching a much more robust course catalog online the first week of December. These will be weekly courses ranging from sketching to jewelry design to somatic meditation and evening painting parties.”

MoCA has put many rules in place to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed.

“Our facility is uniquely poised to house many educational programs,” Greenberg said, “as we have spacious classroom environments with HEPA air filtration systems and certified academic teachers and art instructors. We require that everyone inside the building wear masks and take the temperature of everyone entering the building.”

Despite COVID-19 setbacks, MoCA Westport has thrived in continuing their contribution of art and inspiration in the Westport community by offering these classes. And, they hope to carry on with these classes throughout the year during the holidays along with their normal learning program classes.

“Come to MoCA Westport,” Greenberg said, “take an online or in person course, become a member, attend an event, take advantage of all we have to offer you.”