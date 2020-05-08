Coronavirus brings college students back to Westport

Having to adapt to a new normality during the coronavirus pandemic has not come easily. With schools and universities nationwide being forced to close down, many students have had to pack up their dorm rooms and head back to Westport to continue their learning.

The uncertainty surrounding the virus has made this time difficult for all students regardless of age. However, many college freshmen are finding this time especially difficult.

Caroline Kingston ’19, a current freshman at Saint Lawrence University, was upset upon hearing that the coronavirus was going to shorten her first year away from home.

"It's almost like I was just starting to get a hold of everything and then it was ripped away, academically and emotionally," Kingston said.

Similarly, Eloise Pieper ’19, a freshman at Connecticut College, was not expecting to make her return to Westport so soon.

“It feels as if I got my chance to finally leave the nest only to find out my wings had been clipped,” Pieper said.

Although classes are no longer being held on campus anymore, the majority of schools have begun virtual learning. Many universities have opted to continue learning through online video lectures on platforms such a Zoom.

According to an article published in the New York Times, “At least 200 million of us […] now use Zoom, up from 10 million a few months ago.”

Lana Whittleton ’18, a sophomore at the University of Maryland, has been using Zoom to keep in touch with her professors and continue learning from the safety of her home.

“There has definitely been an adjustment going from being able to see my professor in person to only being able to see them through a computer screen,” Whittleton said. “I never imagined I would have to be learning this way.”

The future still remains fairly uncertain as there is no set time for when schools and universities will reopen.