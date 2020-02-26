Horticulture class saves the (Valentine’s) Day

On a day associated with romance and budding relationships, it’s easy to feel excluded if you find yourself without a valentine. However, regardless of your current relationship status, the Staples Horticulture class managed to make the whole school feel included this Valentine’s Day.

The process was simple: students chose a gift of either flowers or chocolates and filled out cards with the names of their valentines. Members of the Horticulture class then delivered the gift during period four. All purchases were made through students and were available during the lunch waves in front of the cafeteria. With prices ranging from $2 to $5, this activity allowed the Staples community to display their appreciation for a significant other or friend at a low cost.

“The Horticulture class did a good job of involving everyone because they advertised for all different types of people, not just in relationships,” Erica Fanning ’20 said. “A lot of students sent roses to their friends which made it much more casual.”

This activity was first organized last year when the Horticulture class sold roses and chocolates the week prior to Valentine’s Day; now the class looks to continue this secret admirer tradition for years to come.

“People were more likely to participate [anonymously] and everyone gets a good feeling from receiving something, it’s just spreading the love,” Karen Beitler, Horticulture teacher, said. “Sometimes they knew who it was from, and other times they didn’t and that’s okay.”

A member of the Horticulture class also recognized the effectiveness of this feature and the benefits it reaped.

“It gave less pressure to people,” Graham Reichhelm ’21 said. “I think a part of it was just the joking nature of it, because even if you don’t particularly like someone, you could’ve still sent them something anonymously and embarrassed them in front of their whole class.”

Following last year’s profits and high participation, the Staples community once again took advantage of the activity as the booth was available to both students and staff from Feb. 8 through Feb. 13. According to Beitler, the class uses the money earned to construct other purchasable products throughout the year, including bath scrubs and lip bombs.

The student body looks forward to this annual tradition and believes that it will contribute towards further strengthening and bonding the Staples community.

“This Valentine’s Day it was so fun to receive chocolates and flowers while I was in class and it was really festive seeing the roses all around school,” Jess Leon ’22 said. “It was also so fun to give them to my friends and make them smile.”