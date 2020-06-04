Up-cycling helps beautify old clothes, pass time during quarantine

Up-cycling+helps+beautify+old+clothes%2C+pass+time+during+quarantine

Photo by Chloe Murray '22

Chloe Murray '22, Opinions editor
June 4, 2020

Up-cycling helps beautify old clothes, pass time during quarantine

Related Stories
Cuffed jeans roar into Staples fashion
Cuffed jeans roar into Staples fashion
Designer jeans are in my genes
Designer jeans are in my genes
Here is the skinny on skinny jeans
Here is the skinny on skinny jeans
Reopening school in fall risky, should not be done

The coronavirus has been a major factor influencing everything in 2020, and the scariest part of it is the uncertainty of when many things can...