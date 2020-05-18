Images from quarantine: time at home creates a change in routines

Photo by Eliza Barr '21

Quarantine has uprooted our typical routines. However, with two months having gone by, my family slowly has settled back into new routines, as captured in this collection of photo spanning a current type of typical week.

Eliza Barr '21, Photography Director
May 18, 2020

Images from quarantine: time at home creates a change in routines

