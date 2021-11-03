German spaetzle dumplings serve as a perfect side

Photo by Meg Enquist ’23
Meg Enquist ’23, Assistant Business ManagerNovember 3, 2021
https://spark.adobe.com/page/f4R7cOLEB46GC/
Food
Tik Tok salmon rice bowl; as easy as it gets
Korean popcorn chicken serves as popular, tasty meal
Sweet, savory Jewish dessert promises to please
Maple pumpkin cake, great way to ring in the fall
S’mores layer cake honours early Father’s Day gift
Blueberry muffins are great for a light snack
Homemade guacamole pairs deliciously with homemade tortilla chips
Frozen Fruit Yogurt Bark: proves to be perfect breakfast alternative
Delicious homemade pretzel desserts for Memorial Day
Starbucks welcomes the holiday season with festive drinks
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *