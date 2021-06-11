S’mores layer cake honours early Father’s Day gift

Photo by Jake Fitzpatrick '22
About seven years ago, my grandfather and I made a S’mores layer cake together, so, after not seeing him for nearly 500 days, I wanted to surprise him by baking him that same cake for Father’s Day.
Jake Fitzpatrick '22, Staff WriterJune 11, 2021
https://spark.adobe.com/page/EnWIUNtRmpio4/
...
Read Next
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Food
Blueberry muffins are great for a light snack
Homemade guacamole pairs deliciously with homemade tortilla chips
Frozen Fruit Yogurt Bark: proves to be perfect breakfast alternative
Delicious homemade pretzel desserts for Memorial Day
Starbucks welcomes the holiday season with festive drinks
A&E
DIY gift ideas offer festivity to holidays
Broadcast
Efficient, traditional recipes complete Hanukkah celebration
Fall treats bring holiday spirit to quarantine
Westport offers a variety of pumpkin spice treats for fall
Authentic Key Lime Pie: an easy enjoyable recipe
Inklings News
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.