Starbucks welcomes the holiday season with festive drinks

Holiday drinks have been introduced to the Starbucks menu to allow customers to indulge in sweet, caffeinated treats for this winter season. There is an array of both hot and iced drinks to enjoy.

Lucy Zuckerman ’22 and Margot Stack ’22
December 23, 2020