Efficient, traditional recipes complete Hanukkah celebration

Trader+Joe%E2%80%99s+pre-made+latkes+offer+a+perfect+addition+to+a+holiday+meal.+While+the+dish+is+store+bought%2C+the+latkes+certainly+taste+homemade.

Ella Stoler '22

Trader Joe’s pre-made latkes offer a perfect addition to a holiday meal. While the dish is store bought, the latkes certainly taste homemade.

Ella Stoler ’22 and Shira Zeiberg ’22
December 22, 2020