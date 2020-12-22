DIY gift ideas offer festivity to holidays

A+DIY+hot+chocolate+package+is+fun%2C+inexpensive+and+made+with+love.+Homemade+gifts+can+be+even+appreciated+even+more+than+store-bought+ones+because+the+people+receiving+the+present+understand+the+time+and+effort+put+into+it.+This+is+a+great+gift+for+a+winter+night+during+the+holiday+season.

Abbie Goldstein ’22

A DIY hot chocolate package is fun, inexpensive and made with love. Homemade gifts can be even appreciated even more than store-bought ones because the people receiving the present understand the time and effort put into it. This is a great gift for a winter night during the holiday season.

Abbie Goldstein ’22 and Theresa Vandis ’22
December 22, 2020