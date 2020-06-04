Restaurants open socially distanced seating areas for Westporters

Photo by Karina Murray '22

In order to abide by social distancing regulations, the Sherwood Diner has started to build an outside seating area for customers.

Karina Murray '22, Features editor
June 4, 2020

