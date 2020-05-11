Staff Writer Madison Andrews ’20 is new to Inklings this year. Her older brother, an Inklings veteran, inspired her to join. Andrews said she is “excited...
Continuous Coverage
Site Excellence
Story Page Excellence
Excellence in Writing
Multimedia Excellence
Audience Engagement
Allison Gillman '23, Opinions Editor
The world is in a time of crisis; there’s no sugarcoating it. In the United States, we look to the White House for information and guidance, trusting our elected officials to be transparent and united beh...
Westport’s downtown Starbucks reopens for curbside pick-up, mobile-orders on May 4
May 11, 2020
Distance learning: the savior of the junior class
May 11, 2020
Former Staples student calls on President Obama for commencement speech
May 11, 2020
Homemade hand sanitizer serves as effective substitute during shortage
May 11, 2020
How to: Quarantine Skin Glow up
May 11, 2020
Social Media Director
Entering into her second year in Advanced Journalism, Claire Redmer ’21 is eager to continue her passion for Inklings News as one of the social media directors. Redmer values the freedoms Advanced Journalism...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.