Students reflect on affordable Toquet Hall musical performances

Toquet Hall is located on 58 Post Road E, Westport and is open to everyone. Whether it be game night, arts and crafts, live music, or drop-in hours, the hall has something for everyone. Photo by Margot Richlin ’23

If you’re ever looking for a place to hang out with friends, meet some new people, do homework after school or even get tickets to some affordable live music, Toquet Hall is the place for you. Toquet Hall is located on Post Road, right in the center of town, and has a rotating calendar of activities open to everyone.

After a break of in-person gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the stage is set up once again and high school bands are being featured including Next Day Delivery, featuring Matt Weiner ’24 and Dillon Schuster ’23, which performed on Sep. 16. On days that aren’t booked for fun game nights or music, the hall is open for drop-in hours from 3-8 p.m. to.

Alexa Gibson ’23 visits Toquet Hall because it allows bands to gain experience and she gets to support her fellow classmates.

“I love Toquet hall because it gives local bands that want to grow an opportunity to play in their very own community,” Gibson said.

According to Toquet Hall, they strive to create a safe environment for teenagers to hang out.

“Toquet Hall is a supervised drug/alcohol-free place where middle and high school aged youth can initiate and participate in social, cultural, recreational, and educational activities,” their website states.

With the stress that high school brings, it’s nice to be able to go somewhere that has so much positivity. Sydney Chinitz ’23 recently discovered Toquet Hall to be a welcoming place with amazing events to attend.

“I went to see a small Staples production at Toquet Hall. I never knew where it was before then,” Chinitz said. “I thought that it was a really good space and I noticed that the quality of the production was very high.”