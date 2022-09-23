New Scoop in Westport: It’s always a good day for Gofer Ice Cream

Gofer Ice Cream 1240 Post Road East is officially open! An inside scoop at some of the flavors! It’s always a good day to Gofer Ice cream

I’m a big ice cream girl. From Carvel, to 16 Handles, Sunny Daes and even Milkcraft, I value good ice cream. Chocolate chip cookie dough, fudge brownie, chocolate chunk, oreo and the occasional cake batter are a few of my favorites. With over 29 different flavor options, I now trust that Gofer Ice Cream will fulfill my needs.

Sept. 10 marked the grand opening of Gofer Ice Cream, located on 1240 Post Road East in Westport, marking their eighth store in Connecticut. According to their franchise, Gofer offers, “top quality premium ice cream, made in small batches from the finest of ingredients, sourced locally, across the US, and the world.”

It’s not just hard and soft serve ice cream at Gofer. They also offer plant-based flavors, fat free ice cream, no sugar ice cream, sorbet, ice cream cakes, milk shakes, smoothies, slushies, banana splits, Gofer sundae, ice cream bites, ice cream sandwiches, blended ice coffee, and ice cream and soda floats. I especially encourage you to try their signature “razzle,” an ice cream scoop mixed with an assortment of toppings.

If you’re anything like me, and enjoy a variety of different ice cream products, Gofer is the place for you. They even offer catering services, pick-up, takeout and delivery.

I was delighted with their chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate chocolate chunk, and sea salt caramel and oreo ice creams. The chocolate was rich and creamy with generous amounts of chunk, while the sea salt caramel and oreo had a perfect balance of saltiness to sweet. I was also pleasantly surprised with the generous tasting spoons and the size of the scoop.

Overall, Gofer Ice cream is the perfect addition to Westport’s ice cream shop line-up. The variety in products ensures every ice-cream lover will find something delicious.