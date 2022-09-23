New Scoop in Westport: It’s always a good day for Gofer Ice Cream

Zoe Alpert '25, Staff Writer|September 23, 2022

Gofer Ice Cream 1240 Post Road East is officially open! An inside scoop at some of the flavors! It’s always a good day to Gofer Ice cream

Gofer Ice Cream 1240 Post Road East is officially open! An inside scoop at some of the flavors! It’s always a good day to Gofer Ice cream

I’m a big ice cream girl. From Carvel, to 16 Handles, Sunny Daes and even Milkcraft, I value good ice cream. Chocolate chip cookie dough, fudge brownie, chocolate chunk, oreo and the occasional cake batter are a few of my favorites. With over 29 different flavor options, I now trust that Gofer Ice Cream will fulfill my needs. 

Sept. 10 marked the grand opening of Gofer Ice Cream, located on 1240 Post Road East in Westport, marking their eighth store in Connecticut. According to their franchise, Gofer offers, “top quality premium ice cream, made in small batches from the finest of ingredients, sourced locally, across the US, and the world.” 

An inside scoop at some of the flavors!

 

It’s not just hard and soft serve ice cream at Gofer. They also offer plant-based flavors, fat free ice cream, no sugar ice cream, sorbet, ice cream cakes, milk shakes, smoothies, slushies, banana splits, Gofer sundae, ice cream bites, ice cream sandwiches, blended ice coffee, and ice cream and soda floats. I especially encourage you to try their signature “razzle,” an ice cream scoop mixed with an assortment of toppings. 

It’s always a good day to Gofer Ice cream

If you’re anything like me, and enjoy a variety of different ice cream products, Gofer is the place for you. They even offer catering services, pick-up, takeout and delivery. 

If you’re anything like me, and enjoy a variety of different ice cream products, Gofer is the place for you.”

— Zoe Alpert '25

I was delighted with their chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate chocolate chunk, and sea salt caramel and oreo ice creams. The chocolate was rich and creamy with generous amounts of chunk, while the sea salt caramel and oreo had a perfect balance of saltiness to sweet. I was also pleasantly surprised with the generous tasting spoons and the size of the scoop. 

Overall, Gofer Ice cream is the perfect addition to Westport’s ice cream shop line-up. The variety in products ensures every ice-cream lover will find something delicious.

Westport restaurants are now able to permanently offer outside seating as long as it does not exceed 75% of their indoor space.
Westport allows restaurants to increase year-round outdoor dining
She La La, a retail business, along with other buildings in Westport, have put signs in their storefront to inform customers of their mask policy.
Connecticut stores, restaurants individually decide mask mandates for vaccinated customers
Live music is important to the restaurant industry. Making sure that musicians are COVID tested and distanced from customers is the key to keeping everyone safe.
Live music safely executed in restaurant scene
DeTapas Spanish Gastrobar opened at 180 Post Road East in late January. They serve a variety of authentic Spanish cuisine, including the Croquetas de Jamón Ibérico, pictured above.
DeTapas Spanish Gastrobar spices up Westport’s downtown food scene