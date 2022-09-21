Westport Library hosts annual Storyfest

The Westport Library held its fifth annual Storyfest from Sept. 9-10. The Library held over 40 authors from all over the country, from all different genres.

Alex Giannini, the Associate Program Director of the Library and organizer of Storyfest said that a lot of work goes into planning and getting authors to come to Storyfest.

" We start planning for Storyfest 2023 in a week from now. One of the things I'll do with all the authors here is make sure they had a good time, see if they'll be open to coming again and we'll start locking that down pretty early." — Alex Giannini

The authors were divided into 10 panels, some based on genre, some not. Panels included, writing in the Pandemic, the relationship between writers and editors, activism, perseverance, horror and thriller.

Also a panel about children’s books, conversations with best selling authors Saeed Jones, Issac Fitzgerald, Naomi Novak, Tesa Smith McGovern and Patricia Dunn and finally, concluding the event were hosts of the podcast “Reading Glasses”, Mallory O’Mera and Brea Grant. Although they did have panels going all day on Sept. 10 as well as the evening of Sept. 9, people could come in and listen to the panels that interested them the most, but still had to register before coming.

Gianini said he believes part of the reason the event is so successful is the panels.

“We get to put different authors from different genres on panels that they wouldn’t be on at other conferences or conventions.” Gianini said. “So seeing them come together like that is my favorite thing.”