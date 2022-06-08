New Star Wars miniseries exceeded expectations

If you are the type of person who likes Star Wars, or binge-watching shows, then you should check out this show. It even turned me into an avid Star Wars fan and inspired me to watch older Star Wars movies while waiting on the fourth episode.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is the newest Disney-Star Wars miniseries, released on May 27, 2022. The miniseries is a must-watch for any long-term Star Wars fan, but even people who just want something to watch will enjoy it.

The spinoff is a type of miniseries similar to “The Book of Boba Fett,” “The Mandalorian,” and “Star Wars, The Bad Batch.” What makes this story different from the previous masterpieces is that it focuses on the main character from the original series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

This show serves as a sequel to “Revenge of the Sith,” which gives it an interesting role in the Star Wars series because instead of continuing the series, it provides the watcher with new lore and worldbuilding within the Star Wars universe, giving a new spin on older characters and introducing new, relatable characters that have much to offer for the Star Wars story.

The story takes place on Tatooine after the fall of Anakin Skywalker. Obi is placed with looking after a young Luke Skywalker, but he must run from the inquisitors, who work for the Empire, and are trying to hunt down the Jedi. This places Obi in a sticky situation because he must transition from his comfortable life in hiding to running from the Empire.

Since the series is new, only three episodes to date have been released, all three have set the scene for future episodes by adding to the Star Wars universe. Older characters such as Anakin Skywalker (played by Hayden Christensen), Young Princess Leia (played by Vivien Lyra Blair), and Obi-Wan himself (played by Ewan McGregor) make the show relatable because viewers become nostalgic when seeing older characters in a new show.

The show does introduce new characters such as The Third Sister (played by Moses Ingram), and The Fifth Brother (played by Sung Kang), showing how positive diversity can be for such an old series. I and hopefully others hope that the show will live up to the hype that other popular Disney Plus shows have had in the past.

I personally think this show is shaping out to be a 4.5/5. The storytelling, worldbuilding, introduction of new characters, and the fact that Obi-Wan is an already existing character really hit it home. Much like every show, there will always be a handful of people who dislike the new theme and pace of the show, but everyone is entitled to their own opinion. If you have time, you should give the show a chance.