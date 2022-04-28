Staples student pines for Staples salad bar, hopes for return

Lilly Weisz ’23, Creative Director|April 28, 2022

The+Staples+cafeteria+removed+the+custom+salad+bar+as+a+COVID-19+safety+precaution.+However%2C+as+we+return+to+normal+at+school%2C+so+should+our+dining+options.

Graphic by Lilly Weisz ’23

The Staples cafeteria removed the custom salad bar as a COVID-19 safety precaution. However, as we return to normal at school, so should our dining options.

Ever since we returned to school during COVID-19, I have eaten yogurt twice a day — once for breakfast and once for lunch. My friends cast searing eyes at me as I consume pounds of fermented milk, but it’s what I have to do in these trying times. After all, Staples no longer has a salad bar.

With the return of self-serve food options in the cafeteria, so too should the salad bar come home.

I know I sound a bit crazy, but bear with me. I always seem to have the misfortune of having lab lunch, so waiting in the sandwich line is no easy option; I am a student athlete, so I can’t really just eat pizza every day; I began inching towards plant-based eating as a freshman, but this year I took the jump to become a pescetarian.

You know what was the easiest, fastest, most reliable source of food for me every day? The salad bar. You know what was removed, understandably, for COVID-19? The salad bar. You know what I now eat instead? Yogurt. 

In terms of hot lunch, plant-based options often tend less towards a meal a meat-eater would happily receive and more like a tray of vegetables. Don’t get me wrong, I love the vegetables in the cafeteria, and I am grateful for Staples’ high quality food, but veggies don’t quite check every box in the food pyramid.

I’m also not the only plant-based eater in this school, and it may be nice to have more options.”

— Lilly Weisz ’23

I’m happy that Staples is beginning to carry out meatless Mondays, but I would prefer not to have to wait a week at a time to purchase a full meal at school. I’m also not the only plant-based eater in this school, and it may be nice to have more options. We’ve even had the salad bar returned to us before — oh glory, let us rejoice! — but it disappeared just as quickly as it arrived. 

Also, I don’t know about any of you, but I find the new location of the unpredictably available salad bar to be particularly uncomfortable. Next to the line for the hot lunch, I’ve gotten squished against the counter, with my mouth almost touching the plastic barrier (which is disgusting).

This leads me to another point. You might be thinking, “So what? The pescetarian is crying about not eating her salad. Boohoo.” But, the issue isn’t only a matter of dietary constraints.

I can’t be the only one who has to cross a warzone every time I journey from one end of the cafeteria to the other. Returning the salad bar to its original throne on the left side of the cafeteria will dilute the crowd from the bottleneck at its center. More people will opt for the alternative food option, speeding up the lunch ordering process for everyone.

Staples, please give us back the salad bar. Every day I mourn its loss as I pass the paltry pre-packaged salads in its place. I promise, I will be forever grateful.

Related Stories
Social media influencers promote the overconsumption of makeup and skincare, leading to unnecessary spending.
Beauty industry, social media encourage toxic overconsumption
Staples Players’ production of Disney’s “Descendants” runs from April 1-3 and 8-9. The lighthearted musical tells the story of the teenage children of classic Disney villains being faced with threats from their parents, forcing them to explore the world of “good” Disney characters.
‘Descendants’ enchants with extreme talent, Disney magic
Therapy has helped teenagers across the country tackle a multitude of issues, questions and emotions. Though some teens initially have reservations about seeking a therapist, many find that therapy is incredibly beneficial in helping them to become the best version of themselves.
Therapy: it’s time we challenge society’s warped perspective on what it means to seek help
Movies from childhood can serve as a comforting reminder of when times were easier and must be cherished to keep those memories alive.
Rewatching childhood movies encourages positive nostalgia, stress relief 