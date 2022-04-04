‘The Dropout’ unveils the lies of a $9 billion startup through a bingeworthy Hulu series

When most people think of college dropouts that have created startups, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg often come to mind. But what if I told you that a Stanford dropout created a way to test over 100 conditions with a single prick of blood? Sounds too good to be true? Well, that’s because it is.

Hulu’s new series ‘The Dropout’ delves into the life of Elizabeth Holmes and how she established ‘Theranos,’ a $9 billion company founded on perpetual lies and a convincing facade.

Throughout the film, Elizabeth is able to convince former Secretary of State George Schultz and Walgreens to invest in her company, despite not having a working prototype. However, Theranos soon crumbles to nothing after whistleblowers throw Elizabeth’s lies and fraudulent company into the limelight.

The actor playing Holmes, Amanda Seyfried, does an exceptional job portraying Holmes’ fake baritone voice and awkward composure as she tries to keep her veneer. If you look up the real Elizabeth talking, the difference is scarily absent. Everything from her forced smile to her mistimed pauses match perfectly to Seyfried’s performance.

However, one aspect that is notably cringey is Seyfried’s awkward charisma towards the beginning of the show. Seyfried’s impeccable acting often doesn’t cover the fact that Holmes’ character, simply put, is just unbelievably peculiar. Nevertheless, the development of her character only makes her seem more convincing as the show goes on.

A warning I’ll give is that this is a documentary-style show, meaning that it is dramatized to keep it captivating. Depending on what genre you like, this is either a pro or a con. If you want something lighthearted, then this may not be the show for you. However, if you are someone who wants to sink their teeth into a real-life story, the ‘Dropout’ most certainly will be your cup of tea.

The only complaint I have is that I have to wait until next Thursday to see the next episode. Seriously, watch it.



