‘The Dropout’ unveils the lies of a $9 billion startup through a bingeworthy Hulu series

Jason Stein ’22, Staff Writer|April 4, 2022

Hulu+series+%E2%80%9CThe+Dropout%E2%80%9D+follows+the+life+of+Elizabeth+Holmes+and+how+she+established+a+successful+startup+with+craftful+deception.+

Jason Stein ’22

Hulu series “The Dropout” follows the life of Elizabeth Holmes and how she established a successful startup with craftful deception.

When most people think of college dropouts that have created startups, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg often come to mind. But what if I told you that a Stanford dropout created a way to test over 100 conditions with a single prick of blood? Sounds too good to be true? Well, that’s because it is.
Hulu’s new series ‘The Dropout’ delves into the life of Elizabeth Holmes and how she established ‘Theranos,’ a $9 billion company founded on perpetual lies and a convincing facade.
Throughout the film, Elizabeth is able to convince former Secretary of State George Schultz and Walgreens to invest in her company, despite not having a working prototype. However, Theranos soon crumbles to nothing after whistleblowers throw Elizabeth’s lies and fraudulent company into the limelight.

However, if you are someone who wants to sink their teeth into a real-life story, the ‘Dropout’ most certainly will be your cup of tea,”

— Jason Stein ’22

The actor playing Holmes, Amanda Seyfried, does an exceptional job portraying Holmes’ fake baritone voice and awkward composure as she tries to keep her veneer. If you look up the real Elizabeth talking, the difference is scarily absent. Everything from her forced smile to her mistimed pauses match perfectly to Seyfried’s performance.
However, one aspect that is notably cringey is Seyfried’s awkward charisma towards the beginning of the show. Seyfried’s impeccable acting often doesn’t cover the fact that Holmes’ character, simply put, is just unbelievably peculiar. Nevertheless, the development of her character only makes her seem more convincing as the show goes on.
A warning I’ll give is that this is a documentary-style show, meaning that it is dramatized to keep it captivating. Depending on what genre you like, this is either a pro or a con. If you want something lighthearted, then this may not be the show for you. However, if you are someone who wants to sink their teeth into a real-life story, the ‘Dropout’ most certainly will be your cup of tea.
The only complaint I have is that I have to wait until next Thursday to see the next episode. Seriously, watch it.

Dancers were able to enjoy each others company, and make the most out of their 2021 winter showcase.
The Spot's Winter showcase brings holiday cheer
The bandana has demonstrated its incredible versatility throughout history, serving as a symbol for many different cultures around the world. More recently, the bandana has been found on the heads of celebrities and risen to popularity in recent Gen-Z and Millennial fashion trends.
Bandanas: The cornerstone of dynamic fashion
Netflix released “Are You The One?” this holiday season to cure our reality TV cravings. Each season has different casts with different dilemmas.
‘Are You The One?’ is the throwback reality TV show Netflix knew we all needed
Joyner shows that art isn’t always about paintings, or pictures, but about experiences. He shows himself, and foreign figures to prove that art isn’t just visual, but physical too.
Charles Joyner, refuting the way we see art