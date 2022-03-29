Players’ seniors reflect on past four years in program, lifelong bonds made

As the class of 2022 begins their final quarter as Wreckers, the hallways buzz with excitement: graduation, prom and internships loom on the horizon. But for senior members of Players, one event takes priority at the forefront of their minds: their final production on the Staples stage.

The curtains drawing on the final showing of “Descendants” will mark the physical end to these seniors’ time in Players, but the memories and bonds made throughout their four years in the program will last far after the final curtains draw.

“I think from the outside looking in, it’s hard for people to see the hours and work behind it,” Sasha Barnett ’22 said; “but with the amount of time we spend together, the memories we create are just endless and are so valuable to me and all of us and I wouldn’t want to spend my time after school or on the weekends doing anything else but hanging out with these people.”

Being a member of Players is no small commitment, but despite the endless hours of rehearsals and preparation for each show, the sense of community fostered in the group makes the time enjoyable and is the reason why many of these thespians choose to stay involved in the program.

“I think what I will miss most about Players is [the] community,” Ryan Porio ’22 said, “because you do kind of build a relationship with the people because you have to be with them so much and rehearse with them so much. It’s almost like your weird little family where not everybody will get along, but you’re all part of the same thing.”

The bonds created in the program are not the only things that will stay with the seniors after they leave the program. The lessons they have learned will also stay with them forever.

“It’s ok to ask for help,” Lena Pantzos ’22 said. “When you’re struggling or need some help, I’ve learned I need to utilize the people that are surrounding me.”

The support system that Players has offered these aspiring actors is irreplaceable and has defined their high school years. Their presence in the program will be missed by many.

“I think one of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned from being in Players is that- it sounds cliche- but home is not a place. It’s the people who make it home,” Sasha Barnett ’22 said. “The people that I’ve met […] are some of the most caring, hilarious, talented, loving and overall just amazing people. I never thought coming into high school I would find a group of people that feels like a family as much as this group of people do.”