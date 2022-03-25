‘Uncharted’ exceeds expectations for action genre: don’t just watch for Holland

Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ appeals to more than Holland fans. With plot-twists and suspense galore, the movie is made for action movie lovers.

Although Tom Holland’s latest “Uncharted” movie may have been an instant watch for those obsessed with the actor, there is more to this movie for those craving adrenaline and adventure, coming from a lover of action movies herself. Starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, the movie includes the intensity of any ordinary action movie with Holland’s charm and wit.

The movie begins by introducing the overconfident 20 year old, Nate (Holland), who is very quickly recruited by Sully (Wahlberg) for an adventure to treasure due to a connection with his long-lost older brother. With minimal build-up and hints filling in why Holland was chosen for this mission as the movie continues, one can appreciate the speed of the plot.

Holland’s personal story regarding his older brother is quickly intertwined with those also looking for this treasure which serves as a beacon of hope as he uncovers his past. The plot surrounding the treasure itself may be a bit cliché, but is difficult to critique as backstabbing plot twists and trust issues repeat themselves the more the characters collaborate with each other.

It is easy to find plot holes within the movie between Wahlberg’s ease to bring Holland out of his day-to-day life for this dangerous adventure to how Holland seems to find his backpack in the end after losing it multiple times. Nevertheless, I believe this is the price of a great plot and one will almost forget this amidst the grit and commitment of each of the characters.

“ Ali is an empowering female character who brings an aspect of defiance which can be respected. In other words, “Uncharted” passes the Bechdel Test.” — Elle Vail '23

Additionally, the character Chloe (Sophia Ali) brings a needed mysterious component to search for treasure in addition to a will-they-won’t-they romance with Holland himself. Most importantly, Ali is an empowering female character who brings an aspect of defiance which can be respected. In other words, “Uncharted” passes the Bechdel Test.

Apart from those who already watched the movie for Holland, I recommend “Uncharted” for action movie lovers who are searching for a new watch. It is an action-filled classic with a fast-paced plot and characters with stubbornness one can appreciate as they face the different twists and turns of reaching the treasure.