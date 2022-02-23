‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window’ brilliantly disorients viewers with satirical thriller

“The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” consists of eight episodes, around 20 minutes each. The series has not been renewed for a second season yet.

“The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” is a must watch for fans of “The Girl on the Train,” “Gone Girl” and “The Woman in the Window.” It is a parody on the recent surge in mystery psychological dramas. The series stars Kristen Bell, who is best known for her role on “The Good Place,” a popular sitcom released in 2016.

The opening scene of “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” instantly draws in the viewer: a woman prepares a casserole to a chilling rendition of “Rain, Rain, Go Away.” This recurring scene and song sets the stage for the rest of the series.

The series follows the life of Anna Whitaker, a white woman struggling with the tragic murder of her daughter and recent divorce. She copes with her grief by mixing together alcohol and prescription medication. In wake of her pain, she replaces her passion for painting with staring out the window with a big glass of wine in hand.

When new neighbors move in next door, a relationship sparks between Anna and the recently widowed husband. Things begin to look up for her until she witnesses a gruesome murder across the street. She goes to the police, but no one believes her. Everyone attributes her vision to a psychotic episode. As Anna attempts to unravel the pieces to the mystery to prove to everyone and herself that she is not crazy, the viewer runs into unpredictable twists alongside her.

Although some of the humor requires a sense of the genre beforehand, there are parts that everyone can laugh at. For instance, the less subtle details like how the books Anna read — “The Woman Across the Lake” and “The Woman on the Cruise” — mirror her own predicament.

In addition, beneath the layers of comedy and mystery, there are also underlying messages: a mother grieving from child loss, divorce and alcoholism.

Overall, the absurdity of the series makes it a fun binge watch. Anna is an unreliable narrator, making it hard to decipher between reality and hallucination. The show leaves you confused at times and wanting to watch more as each episode ends on a cliffhanger.

“The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” has yet to be renewed for a season two, but the puzzling and suspenseful ending with a cameo appearance from critically acclaimed actress Glen Close seems to have set up the show for more seasons.



