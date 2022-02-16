The Whale Tea arrives in Westport, satisfies bubble tea cravings

With a robust menu and ideal location, The Whale Tea’s Westport location is attracting many customers. The menu features numerous add-ons and customizations to cater to a wide variety of tastes.

The Whale Tea recently opened up doors at Compo Shopping Center, in the center of Westport. The nearest location used to be in Fairfield’s Heritage Square, a considerable trek away.

Craving an evening treat, I paid a visit to The Whale Tea around 8 p.m. on a Wednesday. After taking in the modern, clean design of the brand-new store, I was immediately greeted by the staff and directed to their two methods of order.

Aside from traditional ordering, there were two kiosks next to the counter where all the menu options were available. Through a user-friendly interface, I was easily able to order and customize my drinks in just a few taps. This system made it much easier to see the wide range of bubble tea add-ons, and there were designated options to control the levels of ice, sugar and boba in the drink.

I wanted to try both a substantial, more dessert-like drink, as well as something lighter and more airy to determine the store’s ability to cater to different tastes. To test this, I ordered the creme brulee brown sugar milk tea (starting at $5.75) and their matcha milk tea (starting at $5.75).

The former was definitely a lot richer, especially because of the subtle smokiness from the creme brulee topping, which sits atop milk foam. Combined with the deep flavor of the black milk tea and the sweet brown sugar syrup, it was an excellent choice as a more confectionary drink.

The latter featured cool notes of authentic and quality-tasting matcha. It was a lot less sweet and allowed me to fully absorb the matcha’s subtle flavor of umami. The tapioca pearls were a great addition because they added an interesting dimension of texture to the drink. I know from past experience that matcha drinks, if not made with quality ingredients, can taste quite plain. However, The Whale Tea did not disappoint.

“ While a little pricey, it’s an expense many Westporters pay for their coffee, so I would consider it to be reasonable both for the area and for its quality.” — Mishael Gill ’23

Both drinks I ordered were medium-sized, and with add-ons, each came out to be $6.25. While a little pricey, it’s an expense many Westporters pay for their coffee, so I would consider it to be reasonable both for the area and for its quality.

The wait was a little long considering there were several staff members working on the drinks, and there was a decent amount of customer traffic, even late on a weekday. The store had limited seating, which is likely due to COVID-19 precautions and the fact that the business had just opened. The decor was reminiscent of modern Asian cafe culture, featuring contemporary design and charming furniture.

In speaking to the owner, I learned that she also owns surrounding Whale Tea franchises, including the one in Fairfield. Based on my experience, I find it unsurprising that the business has found such success throughout Fairfield County, despite the pandemic. It comes as no surprise that The Whale Tea is a highly popular option for bubble tea enthusiasts, and its accessible location leaves me no doubt that they will be receiving many visits from Westport residents, including me. I rate The Whale Tea four out of five stars.