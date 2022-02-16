Staples Super Super Bowl traditions

Super Bowl Sunday, the most celebrated day in sports history, was on Feb. 13, and football fans from all over the country geared up to watch the big game. But what traditions did they do while watching?

In the Staples community, many students have enjoyable, traditional ways of celebrating the game, all involving creative foods and their loved ones.

“Every year my family sits around the TV on Super Bowl Sunday with chips and guacamole,” Johann Kobetitsch ʼ22 said. “It’s nice to spend time with my family and enjoy the game with people I love.”

Whether it’s going out or staying in, Staples students have created valuable traditions that will last a lifetime.

“I plan on spending the Super Bowl at my friend’s house. I’m not a huge football fan by any means, but I’m still excited to watch it,” Sarah Thomas ʼ22 said. “My friends and I are going to shop for staple Super Bowl foods like chips and dip for the game.”

Many students along with their families and friends cook up some celebratory foods such as buffalo wings, platters of different chips and dip and even some lesser-known snacks as well.

“ My dad puts together a whole buffet of classic party snacks and horderves, but the best part, and I think most people will agree with me here, are the Buffalo wings.” — Adam Bauks ʼ22

“My dad puts together a whole buffet of classic party snacks and horderves, but the best part, and I think most people will agree with me here, are the Buffalo wings,” Adam Bauks ʼ22 said.

Even the simplest traditions can bring so much fun and light to a day that isn’t even a national holiday. While there is a wide range of traditions, no matter how big or how small, there is always a twist to each of them that make them special to those participating in them.

“The kids watch a movie while the adults watch the game,” Izzy Tobin ʼ24 said. “When the halftime show comes on, parents scream and we all scramble up to the family room to watch the artists perform. After that, we make a ‘Super, Super Bowl Sunday’ bar where we load up on ice cream and candy!”