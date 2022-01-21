‘Eating Our Way to Extinction’ excels in providing overview of animal agriculture crisis

The documentary “Eating Our Way to Extinction” explores the relationship between animal agriculture and global warming, educating the audience and providing a general overview of the topic.

“Eating Our Way to Extinction” is a documentary film that provides a unique and logical overview of the relationship between global warming and animal agriculture. With a focus on the benefits of eating a plant-based diet, it explores the connection between factory farming and its impacts on the environment, such as pollution, deforestation and water shortage.

“Eating Our Way to Extinction” was released on Oct. 1. Narrated by Kate Winslet and directed by Otto Brockway and Ludo Brockway, the film dives into the often unknown horrors of the food industry and its permanent environmental impacts and can be rented or purchased on Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Vudu and Youtube. With the recent passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill which included some environmentally targeted policies and social media posts surrounding veganuary, ecoconsciousness is becoming a topic of discussion.

As Americans, we often believe that global warming is a result of plastic waste in the oceans, factory pollution and fossil fuels used in transportation. While these are all contributors, many of us have been misled to believe that animal agriculture is not a leading contributor, as it is ingrained in American culture and a significant sector of the economy. Because of this false narrative, we often believe that buying an electric car or drinking from a reusable water bottle are the best ways to conserve the environment. This documentary refutes common misconceptions and reveals that one of the most effective actions that can be taken on an individual level is leading a plant-based lifestyle, reducing the consumption of meat and dairy.

Because the documentary took a broad and all-encompassing approach to evaluating the industry, it reveals information that other documentaries focused on one specific aspect fail to capture. It also serves as an excellent option for beginners, providing them with the information necessary to familiarize themselves with the subject without using disturbing imagery often used for shock value, which can deter beginners from learning more.

“ With a focus on environmental impacts rather than animal rights, it’s the perfect balance between exposing the brutal reality of animal agriculture and a logical argument that will speak to those who are uninterested in the animal rights aspect of a plant-based lifestyle. ” — Tierney Kugel '22

“Eating Our Way to Extinction” also explores the human rights violations and health concerns that come with animal agriculture. Through first hand accounts from members of native tribes in the rainforests that have experienced displacement and cultural decimation as a result of deforestation and land clearing for agricultural use, the relationship between this industry and a disregard for human rights becomes apparent. It also unveils certain unsafe farming practices that lead to human health issues. This is specifically highlighted through a segment on farmed fish and the abundance of antibiotics fed to animals on factory farms.

This documentary truly shines the spotlight on the issues that go undiscussed and the concerning future for the world, environmentally, culturally and economically. It effectively introduces the problem and spreads awareness without overwhelming the audience through disgusting and violent footage of slaughterhouses. While this is positive for beginners, those who are more interested in animal rights may find this documentary to be less impactful than others.

Despite this, the documentary still takes a unique approach and is incredibly all-encompassing in its discussion of the many impacts of animal agriculture. As a general overview, it can be educational and inspiring to those with all levels of education on the topic. At the most, it educates someone on issues they never knew existed, and at the least, it fosters an appreciation for nature and environmental conservation through beautiful videography.