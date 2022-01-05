‘And Just Like That’ – the reboot of ‘Sex in the City’ underwhelms fans

Pictured are Miranda, Carrie and Charlotte, who are the main characters of the show ‘Just Like That,’ which was released on Thursday Dec. 9 on HBO Max.

Upon my recent watching of ‘Sex in the City’ seasons one through six, I was beyond excited when I heard that they were coming out with the reboot on Dec. 9. The last episode ever aired was in 2004, so this reboot has been long awaited.

The original show included the relationships between four women living their best lives in New York City. But within the first eight minutes of the first episode of the reboot, they portrayed the character Samantha to be ghosting her friends after moving to London. Her character is no longer in the show after a falling out she had with another cast member. Carrie lives in marital bliss with her husband, who she calls Mr. Big, and is still writing her books but on an up and coming podcast. Charlotte is a perfect mom of two girls as she always wanted to be. And then finally, Miranda is seen struggling with her job as a lawyer in a time that is very up and coming, and wants to become more educated on the racial equality in the US, while also bringing up her oversexed son.

Then, within the last 10 minutes of the first episode, Mr. Big dies due to a heart attack after pushing himself too far on a Peloton bike.

Fans, including myself, were completely taken back by the bold move of getting rid of one major character, and killing off the other. Some fans stormed to Twitter to post their reactions to Mr. Big’s death.

“17 years!! … We’ve waited 17 years to see Carrie & Big live their lives together and he DIES the first episode. I can’t,” one viewer said.

Despite these huge events, the show tried to sneak in some jokes here and there about the women being fifty-something years old in a modern world, as they try to figure out technology, social distancing and quarantining. They also joke about Covid-19, and how when they don’t hear from someone for a while after the pandemic, they just assume they are dead.

But despite all of this, it is still just Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda (just a little older). Hopefully the next few episodes that come out every Thursday will be a little bit more light-hearted and funny.