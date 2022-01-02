Virgil Abloh uses art, identity and representation to improve the fashion industry

Paige Tighe ’24, Staff Writer|January 2, 2022

Logan Goodman ’24 is wearing red Nike Off-White x Dunk Low University sneakers. Virgil Abloh designed and released these shoes with Nike on Dec. 20, 2019.

Photo contributed by Dylan Goodman Photography

Logan Goodman ’24 is wearing red Nike Off-White x Dunk Low University sneakers. Virgil Abloh designed and released these shoes with Nike on Dec. 20, 2019.

Virgil Abloh died due to cancer at only 41 years old on Sunday Nov. 28.  He founded and became the CEO of Off-White in 2012, and has been the creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear since 2018. 

Abloh’s luxurious streetwear designs gave way for him to become one of the most influential designers today. Having worked with famous models like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Zendaya and Bella and Gigi Hadid, he shaped the way streetwear is presented to the public. 

“His impact on the fashion world wasn’t really about his designs, it was kind of just like building a bridge between art and fashion.””

— Logan Goodman ’24

“His impact on the fashion world wasn’t really about his designs,” Logan Goodman ’24 said. “It was kind of just like building a bridge between art and fashion.”

Goodman became familiar with Abloh through Off-White. As someone who is often seen in streetwear, she believes he influenced her perspective of what fashion really is: a form of self-expression. Inspired by Abloh, she incorporates pops of color into her wardrobe to bring in aspects of her artistic side.

Similar to Goodman, Abby Kalman ’22 credits her interest in streetwear to Abloh, and viewed him as a “motivator” to her personal designs and creations.  

“He was so pioneering to that sector of the industry,” Kalman said. “[his death] kind of just felt like I lost a role model.”

According to the New York Times, Abloh created clothing that would use ironic contemporary ideals to reflect “art, music, politics and philosophy,” which make up one’s identity. Shannon Abloh, Abloh’s wife, wrote in an Instagram post that he put himself in the same mindset he had at 17 to inspire the younger generations to use art to express themselves.

“Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft, to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design,” Shannon Abloh wrote. 

Abloh changed the fashion industry by creating an opening for equality and representation. Although he is no longer with us, his legacy remains and is carried out by his loved ones and those he inspired.

His legacy [was to]to inspire youth to feel empowered to just keep creating and crossing societal boundaries within art and fashion,” Kalman said. “And kind of just making yourself satisfied as a person with the work you’re creating.

New sustainable clothing store, Unsubscribed, opened next to Benefit in downtown Westport.
Unsubscribed brings eco-friendly fashion to downtown Westport
Emily Desser ’22 dresses in vintage clothing and immerses herself in 60s and 70s style and culture daily.
Desser expresses vintage taste through fashion, decor
Nike and the NBA fail to show support for Hong Kong protesters in order to uphold their prestige in Chinese markets.
Nike and the NBA kowtow to Beijing
Met Gala 2021: reviewing a night of fashion

[gallery ids="75276,75277"] The Met Gala, an annual night of celebrities and iconic fashion statements, was held on Sept. 13 after not being held s...