When Bond meets Bond, ‘No Time to Die’ captivates audience in new James Bond film

After an 18 month long delay due to the covid 19 pandemic. Actor Daniel Craig is wrapping up his final film as the iconic James Bond in the newest Bond film ‘No Time to Die’. The film hit theaters on Oct. 9, 2021. Tickets can be bought in theaters, however many now prefer that you order them on Fandango now.

The movie opens introducing the audience to two characters Madeleine, one of the main female protagonists, and Salim, the movie’s main antagonist.

This scene is incredible and sets the semi-fast paced tone of the film. Cary Joji Fukunaga, the director of the film, did a great job of making sure that the movie was not slow paced and kept viewers interested the whole time.

“ the movie is held back by a confusing plot and unclear characterization.” — Chris Tatusko ’22

The cinematography is beautiful. All of the locations that were picked had a lot of attention to detail, which really helped immerse the audience into the film. When Bond was in Italy, the fact that the writers looked into the city of Matera and how it has a celebration of letting go of the past and they used it in the script.

Despite the excitement and stunning landscape, the movie is held back by a confusing plot and unclear characterization.

Another gripe I had was with the character Logan Ash. Pretending to be a United States department member to get close to Bond and almost killing him strengthened Ash’s character. It was a great plot twist that he was a bad guy but it felt a bit like filler.

As with all movies and shows, I have a few minor gripes with it. However, this does not take away the fact that it was an entertaining movie that is definitely worth a watch. I recommend the movie to those who are older and want a nostalgia trip, but also to younger people who want to be introduced to an older film franchise.



