Increase in school spirit provides a sense of normalcy

Senior girls dress up in pajamas and arrive early to school to have a photoshoot in the parking lot for all days of spirit week.

Seniors arrived at school at 7:00 a.m. on Monday Oct. 18 with blankets, stuffed animals and slippers to kick off the first day of Spirit Week: Pajama day.

Last year, there was a belated Spirit Week in which many students did not take part. However, that changed this year as almost the entire school looked like they had just rolled out of bed.

“Last year I didn’t even dress up because the only way to know about Spirit Week was through the Superfans Facebook group, which I’m not really active in,” Leni Lemcke ’22 said. “This year I think the school did a good job of announcing the upcoming events and I think all grades were able to participate.”

Prior to Spirit Week, the Superfans captains posted in the Facebook group along with posting on their Instagram page. Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. also announced Spirit Week and what would be worn on each day during the Communication Time announcements.

Monday-pajama day, Tuesday-twin day, Wednesday-color wars (seniors in red, juniors in yellow, sophomores in purple and freshman in green), Thursday-Country club vs. Country and Friday-school colors (blue and white). Since there were multiple platforms where the week was announced, it made it easier for underclassmen to be informed.

“I’m really happy I participated in Spirit Week. I think it was a lot of fun and I got to take photos with my friends,” Kathleen Coffey ’24 said. “It’s a great way to show school spirit even though it’s a little intimidating to dress up if you’re not a senior.”

During the pandemic, Staples offered an online learning option that limited the number of students in school. Therefore, this also limited the number of students who participated in Spirit Week. This year, since the school is all together, even in masks, there is a sense of normalcy. The halls are once again filled with rowdy senior girls.

“Last year for Spirit Week, I didn’t dress up because I kinda didn’t understand how it worked. This year, my friends and I all dressed up and we are looking forward to the rest of the week,” Jocey Kessler ’24 said. “I think pajama day was a great start to Spirit Week because it brings together the whole school and makes a big school feel more unified.”