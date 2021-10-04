New season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ revives fight for love

The newest season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ fosters an exciting comeback to a long wait for a season debut since COVID-19.

Although this year has been tough in terms of COVID and still attempting to conduct activities in person, the creators of “Bachelor in Paradise,” streaming from Hulu Plus, seem to have hit the ground running with their first season in two years since the pandemic began. It’s only about half way through season seven, but we see the drama already flowing in full force.

Adding to the drama, we see several familiar faces from “The Bachelor” franchise such as Brendan Morais, Becca Kufrin, and Thomas Jacobs. The people featured on “Bachelor in Paradise” have all had past television relationships that haven’t worked out, leaving them to wonder who their future lovers would be.

As with all seasons, the show starts off with the bachelors on the island. From there, a number of women or men are brought in weekly. After each week, people are sent home based on how relationships are progressing throughout the course of the show.

Similar to many other seasons, “Bachelor in Paradise” continues to leave viewers in shock due to the staggering endings. The answer as to who the future couples are is still up in the air until the final decisions are made in the upcoming weeks, adding to the suspense and desire to watch until the end.

“ The season has continuously made me want to keep watching and filled me with questions, emotions and predictions about what was to happen next. ” — Izzy Sareen '22

This season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is truly one overflowing with suspense, drama and emotion that will come to a powerful close in a few weeks once couples are solidified.

The show has been suspenseful, captivating, and overall very appealing. I would recommend this show to all viewers interested in having an entertaining show to watch, especially with the countless twists and turns coming from all angles.