Drake and Kanye’s albums raise some debate

Tori Wilson ’22 Paper Sports Editor, Shira Zeiebrg ’22 Outreach ManagerSeptember 27, 2021

Kayne West drops a new album, Donda, on Aug 29, 2021, which contains 27 songs and is his tenth studio album to write and produce.
Kayne West’s new album ‘Donda’ leaves fans disappointed
Olivia Rodgrio’s debut album “Sour” was released on May 14. The song styles range from emotional ballads to pop punk and have been met with critical acclaim.
Rodrigo’s debut album ‘SOUR’ captures the essence of adolescence
Singer Ashlyn Rae Willson, also known as Ashe, released her newest album “Ashlyn,” on May 7. The album covers many relatable topics from relationships to mental health.
Ashe’s debut album Ashlyn delights listeners
Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” (as seen above) that were released following his latest song, Montero, are receiving backlash due to Satanic, religious and sexual themes, despite the song hitting number one on Billboard.
Lil Nas X faces divided music industry after expressing openly gay identity