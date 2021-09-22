Little Island: not just another disappointing tourist attraction

Gallery | 3 Photos Photo by Genevieve Frucht '24 Bites and Sips food truck offers a variety of breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack options and has an abundance of comfortable, covered seating.

Fitted with large beds of bright green grass and colorful flowers overlooking the Hudson River, the Little Island, New York’s new tourist attraction, has something for everyone: 2.4 acres of striking grounds, live performances and breathtaking views of New York City. Sometimes tourist attractions can be underwhelming, but I can confidently say this one doesn’t disappoint.

“ In such an expensive, busy and fast-paced city, the Little Island is a perfect place to go if you are seeking a quiet and laid-back atmosphere and an attraction that doesn’t cost money.” — Genevieve Frucht '24

My visit started with a quick walk over the Hudson River onto the island, which is held up by 132 unique concrete pilings. Reservations aren’t required before noon, so entering the island was a breeze when I arrived at 10:00 AM. I was greeted with stunning views of rich green foliage surrounded by water sparkling beneath the sunlight; it was nothing I’d ever seen before.

I made my way over to Bites and Sips, a food truck located at the island’s base, to grab a quick bite before exploring. The service at the truck was cheerful and efficient. I ordered a delicious blueberry scone that, at $4.00, was reasonably priced for being sited on a popular tourist attraction. I was able to get a seat right under one of the numerous tables with overhanging umbrellas. Given that it was early in the day, there were many tables available . The morning is an ideal time to visit the island if you’re seeking serenity and hoping to avoid crowds.

I then set out to explore the intriguing island, and an amazing amphitheater immediately caught my eye. Unfortunately, no performances were going on that morning, but there were signs announcing opera and dance performances later that evening, so I suggest checking the online schedule before you visit. Most shows are free and do not require a reservation, which is convenient if you don’t want to have set plans when visiting the island.

I then spent time walking around the island and taking in the gorgeous, hilly scenery. Various paths run up and down the island, so ascending and descending feel like unique experiences. While making my way down, I stumbled upon another performance area consisting of a small stage and a few rows of seating. I was informed that a performance would be starting soon, so I decided to stay. Sadly, since there was no sign saying what the performance was, I ended up sitting through a children’s show for 20 minutes. Even though the show wasn’t very entertaining for me at my age, it was great for kids because it involved songs and stuffed animals that the children around me seemed to love.

In such an expensive, busy and fast-paced city, the Little Island is a perfect place to go if you are seeking a quiet and laid-back atmosphere and an attraction that doesn’t cost money. Overall, if you are looking for a place to visit in New York City, consider Little Island. Just steps away from the historical Meatpacking district and Chelsea, Little Island boasts beautiful landscaping, stunning views and live performances, all for free.

In such an expensive, busy and fast-paced city, the Little Island is a perfect place to go if you are seeking a quiet and laid-back atmosphere and an attraction that doesn’t cost money.

