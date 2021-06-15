AP Studio Art students channel creativity, individuality for College Board exam

Paige+Toglia+%E2%80%9922+admires+the+work+of+her+classmates+after+saying+that+much+of+her+inspiration+comes+from+conversations+with+them.

Photo by Chloe Murray '22

Paige Toglia ’22 admires the work of her classmates after saying that much of her inspiration comes from conversations with them.

Chloe Murray '22, Public Relations Director
June 15, 2021

Related Stories
Annual Westport Fine Arts Festival unites community

https://spark.adobe.com/page/yqrs5rLYNI7xN/...

Ms. Iannetta and Ms. Simpson spent the last few weeks planning the show, creating fliers to promote the event and preparing all the pieces for exhibition in the hallway in front of the auditorium.
Pride art show encourages expression, inclusivity
The Staples Pops concert is the only live music performance of the 2020-2021 school year, taking place at the Levitt Pavilion on June 4 and 5.
Staples music department adjusts Pops concert, follows pandemic regulations
This vase was created this fall and the piece will be included in Kate Stephan’s ’21 mid-year portfolio project.
COVID-19 forces Staples art classes to alter midterms