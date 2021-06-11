Four daily habits increase sustainability

Four habits to be more sustainable
Ella Shi ’23

Reusing pasta sauce, peanut butter and salsa jars is a great way to reduce waste. They are perfect for storing pantry items, craft supplies or just being used as a drinking cup.

Ella Shi ’23, Paper Features Editor
June 11, 2021

