Four daily habits increase sustainability

Ella Shi ’23
Reusing pasta sauce, peanut butter and salsa jars is a great way to reduce waste. They are perfect for storing pantry items, craft supplies or just being used as a drinking cup.
Ella Shi ’23, Paper Features EditorJune 11, 2021
https://spark.adobe.com/page/gbS7YNLsuJtTb/
