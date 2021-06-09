Guide to conquer summer 2021

Julia Leitner ’23
As summer 2021 is right around the corner, people are on the lookout for the best activities that can make their summer unforgettable.
Julia Leitner ’23, Web Sports EditorJune 9, 2021
https://spark.adobe.com/page/rbScFNoa0P4sV/
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Arts
Annual Westport Fine Arts Festival unites community
T.V. Shows
Movies offer educational lessons beyond entertainment
Staples music department adjusts Pops concert, follows pandemic regulations
Westport filmmakers’ ‘Goodbye Honey’ packs paranoia, thrilling suspense
Rodrigo’s debut album ‘SOUR’ captures the essence of adolescence
Traditional Memorial Day Parade serves as necessary celebration, commemoration
Phone strings prove to be perfect accessory
WESTPORT WOMAN’S CLUB PRESENTS ANNUAL ART SHOW, DAZZLES VIEWERS
The Porch’s Grand opening brings together Westport community
‘D’Amelio Show’ likely to fall into the pits of garbage television
Inklings News
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.