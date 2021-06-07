Westport filmmakers’ ‘Goodbye Honey’ packs paranoia, thrilling suspense

Max Strand and Todd Rawiszer terrify the audience with darkness in their new thriller “Goodbye Honey.”

Have you ever been stuck inside a moving truck with a recently escaped abductee? Well, now you can see what that would be like thanks to the horror movie named “Goodbye Honey” that was released to online streaming services on May 11, 2021.

The film itself is amazing. It is definitely one of the better horror movies I have seen in a long time.

“Goodbye Honey” was directed by Max Strand, and was written by Strand and Todd Rawiszer, both of whom grew up in Westport.

“Goodbye Honey” follows the story of an abductee named Phoebe, and a trucker named Dawn. Phoebe has recently escaped her abduction and seeks safety. Unfortunately, Dawn is unable to find the keys to her truck, and therefore can’t drive away. Dawn and Phoebe have to hide in the truck and fend off what the night has in store for them.

The excellent acting by Pamela Jayne Morgan and Juliette Alice Gobin was fitting for the characters they were playing. The ominous sounds and music in the background fit every scene very well.

The cinematography was really notable as well. Rawiszer, who was also the director of photography, used unusual camera movements, shots, angles and low lights to simultaneously incite fear and suspense in the viewer.

The cinematography was also key in throwing off the viewer. There was a constant sense of paranoia and helplessness in every scene.

Suspense was also a big part of the movie. In horror movies, there are times when someone can anticipate a jumpscare. This movie expertly does not allow the viewer to have the satisfaction of actually having a real jumpscare.

The scenes give off a feeling of ever increasing, ever nerve-wracking tension, which ends with a resolution that is not a jumpscare but still shocks or terrifies the audience.

While a few parts of the plot are unrealistic, the movie manages to make up for it with two amazing plot twists.

Something that I would say is not so great about the movie is the CGI. There is only one shot of CGI in the movie at the end. While the shot is necessary for the movie, it’s painfully obvious that it’s CGI, which ruins the shot all together.

In short, “Goodbye Honey” is a great horror movie with only one small flaw: one bad CGI shot. Despite this one bad shot, the movie still frightens the audience. I would suggest everyone watch “Goodbye Honey” at least once in their life. The audience will get a taste of being terrified not through characters, places or situations, but using the camera to invoke fear.