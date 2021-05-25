Ashe’s debut album, ‘Ashlyn,’ displays diversity of emotions through tranquill beats

Ashe, an alternative artist, released her debut album that explores her feelings from past relationships and their impact on shaping her as a person.

The eccentric yet mellow beats seen in Ashe’s new album, “Ashlyn,” sets it apart from most popular music heard on the radio. The new album released on May 7 blends calmness with catchy lyrics, and maintains a steady beat both raising and lowering in intensity. These songs are perfect to chill out to, whether it be alone or with friends.

The album features songs in collaboration with artists Niall Horan and Finneas. Prior to her album release, Ashe had put out four singles along with a remix of “Moral of the Story” featuring artist Niall Horan, as well as “Till Forever Falls Apart” with Finneas. Both the work of Horan and Finneas can be seen in the album

When I had first listened to Ashe’s album, I remember thinking how diverse the song range was. The overall vibe of the album offers a break from the overplayed music that most people listen to. There were both songs that exuded joy, as well as others that took on a more somber tone. I think the variety creates a good dynamic in the album and successfully reflects on life’s experiences. My favorite songs from the album, excluding the singles, were “Taylor” and “Kansas.” I felt that these songs are the most relatable to teenagers and both have really good beats.

The relaxed but exciting theme of her album is present in, “Save Myself.” The beat is very consistent throughout the song and despite the tough subject, remains enjoyable and catchy. This song visits Ashe’s memories throughout her divorce, and shows the emotion of heartbreak that is expressed through her lyrics.

In one of her newest singles, “Till Forever Falls Apart,” she expresses a large range of emotions as she processes through her divorce. Similar to in “Save Myself,” there is an upbeat and inviting rhythm that makes these songs full of complex emotions.

Ashe’s album is an ode to her past relationships and their effect on her life.

“‘We’ve been living on a fault line’ [a lyric in Till Forever Falls Apart] is just a sick metaphor that relationships are fragile,” Ashe said in an interview with People. This lyric is arguably the most important in the whole album as it describes the delicacy of every relationship in her life, which can be related to by many of her listeners.

Overall, “Ashlyn” is mainly suited for people with a specific taste in alternative music, as her album in particular has strong indie vibes. I wouldn’t recommend it to people who strictly listen to upbeat pop music or rap. However, for anyone willing to expand their music taste or who already enjoy alternative music, this album is the perfect blend of both mellow and emotional pieces.