Levitt Pavilion reopens after year-long break, first performance in June

The Westport Levitt Pavilion plans to reopen for the summer to allow outdoor events to occur.

As the season for outdoor events closes in, people begin searching for any reason to sit out on the grass with their friends, eat great food and listen to new music, and as it opens up again, the Levitt Pavilion will become just the place to do so.

After a year of remaining shut down due to the pandemic, the Levitt plans on reopening just in time for the summer of 2021. It will be showcasing two separate performances throughout June. With some new regulations and an open mind, the Levitt is prepared for crowds of concert-hungry residents.

“Preparation for reopening started the day we knew we had to cancel last year’s season,” Carleigh Welsh, Director of Development & Marketing, said. “The health and safety of each one of our stakeholders–the audience, artists, staff, volunteers–as well as the community at large, is paramount.”

The Levitt has been guided by safety and sustainability in its process of reopening, Welsh explained. Given the ever-changing nature of the virus, these two aspects have been the Levitt’s core focuses throughout their efforts for reopening.

“We will resume our programming with strict safety protocols in place,” the website stated. “These protocols will be continually revisited and updated in order to meet or exceed CDC, state and local guidelines and recommendations for best practices.”

In contrast to the usual open-lawn style concert, the seating arrangements have been altered to fit COVID-19 regulations. Tickets will be purchased in “pods” of two, four or six, which are marked by reserved areas on the lawn. In addition to this, each resident must bring his or her own chair.

“The fact that the Levitt Pavilion is an outdoor venue is especially relevant and useful vis a vis the coronavirus,” Welsh said.

The very first performance will be by Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers on June 14, followed by Midnight North on June 17, with tickets currently being sold through the Levitt Pavilion website. In previous years, Orphenians has performed at the Levitt Pavilion in the Pops Concert that was cancelled last year. Maizy Boosin ’21, who has attended this concert, expresses her appreciation for the close environment that watching the concerts create, as she attends with her friends.

“It’s a great opportunity to see people that have graduated or that you just haven’t seen in a while,” Boosin said. “I’m very excited to go back for Pops this year.”

The reopening of the Levitt Pavilion, along with many other venues around Westport has been a step towards normality for this summer, with hopes of many attendants throughout the season.

“As we re-open, we want to make sure we can stay open,” Welsh said. “We are committed to producing a meaningful season this year, with several contingencies, while always planning for the future.”