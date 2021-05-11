Billie Eilish’s ‘Your Power’ reflects a personal, artistic transition

Black hair with neon green highlights, long nails, baggy clothing and a taste for the gorry and horrific. Like many teenagers, Billie Eilish has gone through a gothic faze in attire, public persona and music production. However, her newest release, “Your Power,” reflects a shift in both self and musical composition.

Eilish’s last album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” radiated with teenage angst, including motifs of relationships and body image. The songs were backed by electronic tracks with a haunting tone.

“Your Power,” a single released on April 29, makes a refreshing contrast to her past work from the bright colored album cover featuring a newly-blonde Eilish to the acoustic instrumentals. This release, accompanying her latest feature in Vogue and the announcement of her upcoming album “Happier Than Ever” (a likely sarcastic title), suggests a greater artistic shift.

While not the norm, this style is not entirely novel for Billie Eilish. “Your Power” has a similar sound to her Christmas release in 2018, “come out and play.” The folkier production highlights Eilish’s powerful voice in a more vulnerable setting that appeals to those who are not as keen to her usual “edginess”.

But, that’s not to say that this release is without Eilish’s more sinister touch. The song covers a more serious topic of the power struggle between a man and a woman.

“Try not to abuse your power / I know we didn’t choose to change / You might not wanna lose your power / But having it’s so strange.”

Coming from the voice of a young woman in the media industry, this is a strong message for a front page issue of the last two years.

Furthermore, Eilish is seen at the end of the music video being constricted by a snake; because, what is a Billie Eilish production without something shocking? While unappealing to some, an element of disturbance is a staple and important aspect of her work.

Eilish’s album “Happier Than Ever” comes out on July 30, and if this single is any indication, it should be some of her best work yet.