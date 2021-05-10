Desser expresses vintage taste through fashion, decor

Emily+Desser+%E2%80%9922+dresses+in+vintage+clothing+and+immerses+herself+in+60s+and+70s+style+and+culture+daily.+

Photo by Lea Rivel '22

Emily Desser ’22 dresses in vintage clothing and immerses herself in 60s and 70s style and culture daily.

Desser expresses vintage taste through fashion, decor

Lea Rivel ’22, Social Media Director
May 10, 2021