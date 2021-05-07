The Oscars lookbook: glitz, glam, and gorgeous gowns

The Oscars lookbook: glitz, glam, and gorgeous gowns
COVID-19+couldn%E2%80%99t+stop+these+stunning+movie+stars+from+rocking+the+Oscars+red+carpet+Sunday+night.

Image courtesy of Getty Images)

COVID-19 couldn’t stop these stunning movie stars from rocking the Oscars red carpet Sunday night.

Charlotte Gurley ’23, Staff Writer
May 7, 2021

https://spark.adobe.com/page/6j36d3Hl9utYf/