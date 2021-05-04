MoCA Westport kicks off summer concert series

Photo by Madeline Michalowski ’22

The Museum of Contemporary Art in Westport began their summer concert series with pop artist Matt Nakoa on April 30. Audience members brought lawn chairs and were able to purchase dinner from a food truck. MoCAs concert series will continue until October 2021 and will feature artists in many genres from jazz to classical.

Madeline Michalowski Creative Team and Hannah Ratcliffe Web Arts Editor
May 4, 2021

