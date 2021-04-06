Westport eateries offer healthy, delicious açaí bowls

In+the+midst+of+a+rise+in+health+food+caf%C3%A9s+and+interest+in+veganism%2C+more+people+have+begun+to+try+to+try+a%C3%A7a%C3%AD+bowls%2C+a+dish+with+roots+in+Brazilian+culture.++

Photo by Lea Rivel ’22

In the midst of a rise in health food cafés and interest in veganism, more people have begun to try to try açaí bowls, a dish with roots in Brazilian culture.

Lea Rivel ’22, Web Arts Editor
April 6, 2021

Westport eateries offer healthy, delicious açaí bowls

Related Stories
Heaven in a bowl; the best recipe for homemade açaí

...

Organika Kitchen vs. Green and Tonic: Which has the better bowl?
Organika Kitchen vs. Green and Tonic: Which has the better bowl?
GG and Joe, a local cafe in Downtown Westport, opened this past May, after COVID-19 delayed the process. After their opening, they have gained popularity within the Westport community.
GG and Joe opened during a pandemic, here's how they're doing
Playa Bowls delights customers with tasty smoothies
Playa Bowls delights customers with tasty smoothies