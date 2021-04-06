Student musicians to play in All-State Festival in late April

Multiple Staples students have been selected to perform in the CMEA All-State Festival on April 23 to 25.

10 Staples students have been chosen to perform in the Connecticut Music Educators Association (CMEA) All-State Festival on April 23 to 25.

In the All-State orchestra, the students performing are Zach Bishop ’22 (viola), Janna Moore ’23 (double bass), Izabela Pauliny ’23 (oboe), Samantha Taylor ’21 (trombone) and Sarah Thomas ’22 (viola). In the All-State concert band, the students performing are Jason Capozucca ’23 (bassoon), Alex Hermus ’23 (euphonium) and Nina Lauterbach ’24 (mallet percussion). Witt Lindau ’23 (drums) will perform in the All-State jazz ensemble and Maya Vogelmann ’22 (alto) will perform in the All-State treble choir. Lindau and Moore were the highest scoring musicians in Connecticut in their respective categories, with Bishop and Pauliny placing third in their respective categories as well.

The students were selected to perform after a multi-stage audition process.

“Students in each ensemble will participate in master classes and workshops with world renown[ed] artists and culminate in a virtual ensemble festival performance,” a press release from Westport Public Schools said.

Bishop, an orchestra member, is proud of his achievement despite challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would say that it’s always an honor to be recognized as one of the best musicians in the state,” he said, “and even though we won’t have a traditional festival experience, I am looking forward to the online classes.”

Students chosen from Staples are grateful, as playing in the festival is a high achievement.

“I felt so honored to be accepted to the All-State orchestra,” Taylor said. “It really showed me that all of my hard work was important and paid off.”

Overall, these young musicians are looking forward to the festival and the new experiences it will give them.

“I auditioned for the festival because it’s a great opportunity to play with other high school musicians from Connecticut,” Thomas said. “Even though we can’t play in-person together this year, I’m excited to participate in the master class and work on a virtual performance.”