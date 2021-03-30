Netflix adaptations of the ‘Brzrkr’ book series excites fans

The popular 12-issue graphic novel series, “Brzrkr,” was announced on March 22 to have an upcoming live-action film adaptation and spin off anime series to be produced for Netflix.

“Exciting news! Netflix is developing a live action film AND follow-up anime series based on Keanu Reeves’ ‘BRZRKR’, a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages,” Netflix tweeted. “Reeves will produce and star in the film, and voice the anime.”

The comic books were initially created in collaboration with Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, Alessandro Vitti, Bill Crabtree and Clem Robins. Reeves first brought up this project idea to Kindt, a New York Times bestselling writer and veteran graphic novelist.

“I just spent this last year adapting two of my other books into screenplays and it’s been an amazing experience,” Kindt said in an interview with Syfy Wire when asked about “Brzrkr” being adapted into other mediums. “The tools you get to play with in movies are so much fun – and so very different.”

The first issue debuted on March 3 from Boom! Studios and the series has not finished being released yet. However, it has seen extreme success, selling over 615,000 copies and giving it the title of the second-most sold comic book in the last decade.

Since the project is still in its early stages, not much else has been confirmed besides the announcement itself. However, not all were jumping for joy in regards to Netflix’s deal with “Brzrkr”.

“I’m a fan of comics and anime, but translating that on screen can be really difficult,” Addison Moore ’23 said. “I just hope this live-action movie adaptation is as good as the books are.”