Grammy Awards 2021: reviewing red carpet fashion

Dua+Lipa+posted+this+photo+amongst+others+to+her+Instagram%2C+showing+off+her+performance+outfit+and+thanking+her+team+for+helping+her+Grammys+performance+achieve+7+million+views+in+less+than+24+hours+and+%231+trending+on+YouTube.+

Photo courtesy of People Magazine

Dua Lipa posted this photo amongst others to her Instagram, showing off her performance outfit and thanking her team for helping her Grammys performance achieve 7 million views in less than 24 hours and #1 trending on YouTube.

Margot Richlin ’23, Staff Writer
March 24, 2021

Grammys awards 2021: reviewing red carpet fashion

Related Stories
Due to the safety precautions surrounding COVID 19, the 63rd Grammys was available for live streaming on grammy.com, for all at home viewers to enjoy.
Students decide whether the Grammys are critically acclaimed, or in need of critical reform
The Grammys have long been a pop culture staple, and are treated as a metric for musical success and ability. Though the repute of the Grammys is indisputable, they are also notorious for controversy, some of which demands that their position in the music industry and society at large be reassessed.
2021 Grammy nominations reaffirm that the ceremony is unworthy of prestige
Musical artist The Weeknd was left frustrated by the Grammys after receiving zero nominations for the 2021 awards.
The Grammys disappoint fans, artists yet again
Billie Eilish swept the 62nd annual Grammys award show winning five of her six nominations: Best New Artist, Best New Album, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.
Billie Eilish sweeps Grammys