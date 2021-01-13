‘Bridgerton’ tells beautiful story of high society

A new show has come to Netflix, and it’s taking the world by storm. “Bridgerton,” released Dec. 25, tells a tale of the trials and tribulations of 19th century high-class Londoners during the social season. The show’s main focus is on the Bridgerton family, specifically Daphne, the oldest daughter of the family.

The social season is the time where eligible young bachelors court and eventually propose to young women. However, this season, betrayal is afoot. A person writing under the pseudonym Lady Whistledown has decided to expose the truths of high society, causing triumphs and tragedies in many a family. The show is rife with scandal, romance, backstabbing and beauty. From the gorgeous costumes to the modern-inspired music to the intricate set design, “Bridgerton” is absolutely a show worth watching.

The show’s costumes are incredible. Costume designer Ellen Mirojnick and her 238-person team created approximately 5,000 costumes for the show, with an estimated 7,500 pieces to those costumes, according to Vogue. It’s apparent in “Bridgerton” that every outfit for every character was created with immense amounts of thought and care. The dresses, in particular, are beautifully detailed and paired with equally beautiful accessories, such as necklaces or tiaras.

The approach to the music of “Bridgerton” was very unique; the show used classical arrangements of today’s hit songs as its soundtrack. It was surprising to hear songs such as “Girls Like You,” “Bad Guy” and “Wildest Dreams” in episodes, but this addition helped create a bridge between the modern world and the time period of the show.

The set design of “Bridgerton” was positively gorgeous. The home of the Bridgertons is so intricately detailed with beautiful paintings, furniture and architecture. Additionally, the many garden parties featured throughout the show are amazingly and elaborately decorated. I would not be surprised if the show gets nominated for awards in their design.

Overall, I rate “Bridgerton” a 10/10. The storyline is fantastic, and the show does a beautiful job of melding together past and present. Between the drama and romance and backstabbing, there’s never a dull moment in this show. I can’t wait for season two.