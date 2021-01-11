‘iCarly’ reboot fills fans with excitement

The Nickelodeon show “iCarly” will be returning in 2021 with the original cast as their adult selves after an eight-year hiatus.

“iCarly” is a show about three teens: Carly, Sam and Freddie. In the original premise of the show, the three friends started a silly show that was streamed live on their website. On the show they would perform comical skits and share their creativity to their viewers.

Jay Kogen, a former writer of “The Simpsons” and “Frasier,” has taken over the task of writing the remake of the show. Kogen posted on Twitter in early December saying that the reboot will definitely appear in 2021, however, he did not specify the certain month that the show is expected to return.

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly), Jerry Trainor (Spencer) and Nathan Kress (Freddie) will all be returning for the reboot of the show. Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam, the original best friend of Carly on the show, will not be returning however. This is disappointing for most viewers because McCurdy’s character added a lot of humorous sarcasm. It will be interesting to see how they creatively fill this void in the remake.

Within the reboot, the characters will be returning as adults instead of their teenage selves. This might feel strange for the fans who watched the show previously, since the last time they were seen, they were around thirteen-years-old.

This reboot will be especially nostalgic to the students at Staples because of how many underclassmen and upperclassmen watched “iCarly” as kids. It will be entertaining to see how the fans react to this new chapter of the show.

